Help us locate Juan Fernando left for the school, but did not return

MEXICO CITY.- The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico issued an Amber Alert to locate Juan Fernando Pérez Martínez who disappeared in the municipality of Zumpango de Ocampo.

According to the report, on June 8, the 16-year-old teenager left his home on his way to his school, however, his whereabouts have been unknown since then.

The capital dependency pointed out that there is fear for the integrity of the minor since he may be the victim of the commission of a crime.

The day he disappeared, he was wearing a white shirt with a school coat, a blue and green vest, and navy blue pants.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **