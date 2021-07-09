Help us find the quinceañera Pamela Yatzirí, she has a mole on her cheekbone

MEXICO CITY.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) activated the Amber Alert to find the whereabouts of Pamela Yatzirí Sotelo Morelos 15 years old.

The minor was last seen in the colony San Francisco Tlaltenco, Tláhuac mayor’s office on July 6.

In the search form it is detailed that Pamela Yatzirí has ​​a robust complexion and dyed blond hair, her skin is light brown. He has medium dark brown eyes.

#AlertaAmber is activated to locate the minor under 15 years of age, named Pamela Yatzirí Sotelo Morelos, was last seen on July 6, 2021 in the San Francisco Tlaltenco neighborhood, mayor’s office # Tláhuac pic.twitter.com/594UG0WG6D – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) July 8, 2021

The day of her disappearance, the quinceañera was wearing gray shorts, a green blouse with red and white stripes on the neck, and black and gray tennis shoes.

As particular signs to facilitate its location, it was indicated that he has a mole on his right cheekbone.

People who have information to find the whereabouts of Pamela Yatzirí You can contact the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City through the numbers 55 5345 5067 or 55 5345 5084, or go to Avenida Jardín 356 Colonia Del Gas in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office.

