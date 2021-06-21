Help us find Diana Hernández, she has a flower tattooed on her arm

MEXICO CITY.- The Amber Alert was activated to find the whereabouts of 15-year-old Diana Hernández Bautista, who was last seen on June 19 at the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) issued a search bulletin to find the whereabouts of the minor with a thin complexion, straight black hair and a height of 1.55 meters.

His loss was reported in the Tlacaelel colony.

As particular signs, it was indicated that Diana Hernández has a piercing on the left side of her nose, a tattoo on her left arm with a flower and a phrase, and one more on her right wrist with a little face.

The youngest uses braces.

On the day of her disappearance, the teenager wore a blue navel blouse with yellow stripes, a black jacket, navy blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

#AlertaAmber is activated to locate the minor under 15 years of age, named Diana Hernández Bautista, was seen for the last time on June 19 in the Tlacaelel neighborhood, Mayor’s Office #GustavoAMadero CDMX pic.twitter.com/71MGx24TK0 – CDMX Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) June 20, 2021

