Help us find Diana Hernández, she has a flower tattooed on her arm

MEXICO CITY.- The Amber Alert was activated to find the whereabouts of 15-year-old Diana Hernández Bautista, who was last seen on June 19 at the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) issued a search bulletin to find the whereabouts of the minor with a thin complexion, straight black hair and a height of 1.55 meters.

His loss was reported in the Tlacaelel colony.

As particular signs, it was indicated that Diana Hernández has a piercing on the left side of her nose, a tattoo on her left arm with a flower and a phrase, and one more on her right wrist with a little face.

The youngest uses braces.

On the day of her disappearance, the teenager wore a blue navel blouse with yellow stripes, a black jacket, navy blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

