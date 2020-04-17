One problem that humanity has been fighting against for years is the conservation of coral reefs. This is a situation that we are sure you are concerned about and that you wish you could do something about. Luckily, you can do it just by playing a video game.

What happens is that NASA launched NeMO-NET, a game for iPhone, iPad or computer that will allow you to travel to the depths of the ocean in search of coral reefs. Your mission here will be to identify and classify all the corals you find. It is worth mentioning that the images you will find in the game come from real expeditions.

But what use is it to NASA to classify corals? What happens is that your work will allow scientists to create a more accurate map of all the coral reefs in the world. Thus, they will be able to detect where it is necessary to carry out protection and conservation tasks in order to avoid their elimination.

“NeMO-.Net harnesses the most powerful force on the planet: not a sophisticated camera or a supercomputer, but people,” said Ved Chirayath, a NASA researcher and one of the people behind the project. “Anyone, even a first grader, can play this game and accommodate the data to help us spot one of the most beautiful life forms we know of.”

Surely, a project like NeMO-Net could not have come at a better time. We say this because it will help you kill a good time in this quarantine and it will also allow you to do something useful for the world without having to step outside.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that a video game brings people together to protect coral reefs. What we mean is that Mojang and the entire Minecraft community came together to help preserve this way of life.

