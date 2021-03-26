Help in the face of a labor crisis in the female sector – Telemundo Miami (51)

The City of Miami will work in collaboration with “Every Woman US”, a non-profit organization and together they will be helping women seeking to reintegrate into the workforce after being affected by the coronavirus.

Mayor Francis Suárez added that the organization is committed to uplifting women and providing them with the necessary resources to emerge from the labor crisis.

“We help them by preparing the resume, which is super important for that first impression. We help them with their interviews, preparing them for their interview questions.” Said Gabriela Brown of “Every Woman US”

Recent studies show that women face a greater burden in caring for children or elderly relatives.

Last February, the labor participation of the female sector was 55.8 percent, according to the labor department. The lowest level since 1987.

For more details on the organization’s free services, you can visit the “Everywoman US” page.