Help Flash IoT: the substitute for the emergency triangle | News | Connectivity

Netun Solutions, the Spanish company that develops emergency lights Help Flash, and Vodafone Spain have reached an agreement to launch the first luminous device with IoT to replace the warning triangle on the roadto. Is about Help Flash IoT, a luminous beacon that integrates NB-IoT technology (Narrow-Band or narrow band of Internet of Things) and that, in case of emergency, will automatically connect to traffic control centers thanks to the extensive coverage of the Vodafone Global Network in Spain. This is an important innovation in terms of road safety, since it will help reduce mortality in the event of accidents, connecting people, roads and machines; It will provide security and tranquility when traveling; and it will reduce response times in an emergency.

This initiative aims at a potential market of more than 30 million vehicles in Spain

The Help Flash IoT device, which has been designed and developed in Spain and whose production will be carried out entirely in Zaragoza, is an update of the Help Flash light beacon, a world pioneer in vehicle signaling in the event of a breakdown or accident on the road.

The alliance between Netun Solutions and Vodafone comes after the approval of the Royal Decree for assistance on public roads that will force all vehicles to carry one of these devices, with the novelty that these should automatically connect with the platform called DGT 3.0. This platform, one of the most advanced and pioneering in Europe, is a communication ecosystem that the DGT has created for greater control and management of all assets that at some point make use of the road network (drivers, cranes, transport, works, etc.). This regulation will have a transitional period of 4 years in which this solution and the previous ones will coexist, until January 2026, when the IoT device will be mandatory.

Royal Decree 159/2021 that regulates emergency services on public roads will oblige all Spanish vehicles to carry one of these devices

Thanks to this agreement, citizens will have access to the largest NB-IoT network on the market, with coverage throughout the Spanish geography. Vodafone already manages more than 3 million active lines in the national market.

Help Flash IoT: the replacement for the warning triangle.

The operator’s NB-IoT network allows a device to be connected throughout its useful life only with the internal battery, also providing the so-called ‘deep coverage’ that allows normal operation in low coverage scenarios. It is about offering users the best network available in any environment, so that, in an emergency, the operation of the device is guaranteed.

Carlos Conde, Director of Digital Strategy at Netun Solutions He assured that “As the head of the digital business, I was clear from the first moment that the right partner was Vodafone for multiple reasons. Its leadership position in the IoT area is indisputable, with a current coverage far superior to the rest of the operators and very appropriate to Netun’s interests and the requirements of the new RD.In addition, as leaders in road safety, we were looking for a company to it lives up to our expectations and Vodafone clearly fulfills this requirement ”.

“For us, as leaders in the IoT segment in the Spanish market with more than 3.2 million IoT lines, it is a great satisfaction to bring this immediate connectivity technology to society in an area as important as road safety and with a proposal radically different from everything that was in the market by the hand of Netun Solutions. In this way, we continue to bet on the digitization of traditional services that make life easier for our clients ”, he says Daniel Jiménez, CEO of Vodafone Business.

Help Flash

Help Flash is a luminous signaling device that warns of an incident on the road whose placement does not require getting out of the vehicle. Its main purpose is to save lives and solve a problem in the field of road safety by avoiding accidents associated with breakdowns or emergency stops, especially at night and in conditions of reduced visibility. His motto is #UnaLuzParaSalvarLidas.