Helmy intercom and anti-theft insurance for motorcyclists

Promoted by its creators as “the best invention after motorcycles”, Helmy is a device for motorcyclists that includes intercom functions to talk to the passenger, make and receive calls, and even as an anti-theft insurance thanks to a second optional device that is installed on the motorcycle.

In other words, Helmy can be made up of one or two devices: the first is the Helmy C, which is installed on the helmet like any other intercom, and the second is the Helmy M, which is installed on the motorcycle to activate the anti-theft system that we will explain later.

Helmy C

Compatible with both flip-up and closed helmets, Helmy C is installed on the outside and its microphone on the inside and Through an application on the cell phone, both devices are connected. Thanks to this you can receive calls, listen to navigation alerts or applications and even listen to music; if the passenger also has a Helmy C, there may be intercommunication between the two.

An interesting feature of the Helmy C that differentiates it from other intercoms is that it has a kind of insurance to encourage good helmet use. Through some sensors that identify the inclination of the helmet and its distance from the cell phone to which it is connected detects if the helmet is properly placed on the head. If not, an alert is displayed (Helmet incorrectly placed) in the application and (when you have the Helmy M) the bike does not turn on.

Another safety function is that in the event of an accident, also detected by the integrated sensors, send an alert text message to the phone number the person has registered. Using the GPS position of the phone, it advises the location of the person.

The Helmy C’s battery can be recharged in two hours via its Micro USB port and the duration is up to 8 hours, enough for everyday use and even outings and road trips.

Helmy

For its part, the Helmy M that is installed on the motorcycle is a complement that activates some security functions. In addition to the function that prevents ignition if the helmet is not properly worn, the Helmy M also allows the bike to turn on only when the proximity of the phone is detected and the application, avoiding (or hindering) the theft of the motorcycle. In the same way, if the motorcycle is stolen “in transit” or with the motorcycle on, once the signal between Helmy M and the phone is lost, the motorcycle turns off and will not turn on again.

These ignition locks can be disabled from the application for cases in which, for example, the motorcycle is left in the workshop or someone else lends it, and in case the phone is unloaded the device carries a knob that allows you to activate a three-digit password and thus also disable the security ignition.

During 45 days Helmy will have a launch campaign in which the wrecks will be of 299,000 pesos for the Helmy C and 499,000 pesos for the Helmy C and Helmy M (Helmy M cannot be purchased separately).

Later, the prices will be 399,000 pesos and 699,000 pesos, respectively. In principle, they can be purchased through the Helmy website, where an appointment is also scheduled to install the Helmy M and then there will be distribution in various parts of the city; too work is being done to include it as factory equipment with some motorcycles.

Helmy