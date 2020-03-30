Red Bull had a plan to face this championship in full physical condition. If a few weeks ago the adviser of the Austrian team, Helmut Marko, recognized that it was best for Max Verstappen to be infected with coronavirus, now it has been known that his plan went much further. The idea was to infect all of its pilots, both Red Bull and Toro Rosso, to create a camp.

Marko came to propose this strategy to the Red Bull leadership for everyone to be deliberately infected, and thus they would arrive immune at the beginning of a season that it appears quite hard due to the suspension of several great prizes that will tighten the calendar.

“We have four F1 drivers and eight or ten juniors. The idea was to organize a camp where we could manage this period without activity both physically and mentally. And that would have been the ideal time for the infection to come. They are all strong young men in very good health. That way they would be ready for when the action started. And so they could be ready when it started what will probably be a very tough championship, ”said Helmut Marko on Austrian ORF television.

Marko did not cut a hair in recognizing it, since he considers that the idea “was really good and intelligent”. At Red Bull the idea didn’t sit very well, since if it had been carried out, it would have become a global scandal. “Let’s put it this way: the idea was not well received”, said the former pilot, referring to the fact that the team did not accept the proposal and they had to stop his feet before such nonsense. Fortunately, the four pilots (Max Verstappen, Albon, Gasly and Kvyat) have not had to receive the news of testing positive for coronavirus.

In addition, the team’s advisor explained that his objective is that the drivers arrive as prepared as possible at the start of the championship: «Max, for example, I think he is running more races than in a real season. He likes simracing and sometimes competes in several races on the same day. At the same time, everyone has their own physio, which helps them in physical training. That is ideal for training right now. If we have a year with 15 or 18 races it will be very, very hard; You are not going to have the chance to improve your fitness during the season, so it is really ideal to use this time that we have now ”.