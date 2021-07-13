Helmut Marko looks at Rusell

07/12/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

The battle between Red Bull and Mercedes is not only fought inside the circuits, but also outside. Both brands are starring in a great season with a maximum rivalry that has put the eighth World Cup Lewis hamilton at risk.

But regardless of what happens this campaign, the teams are already working on the promising 2022 and that is where it comes into play. George Russell. The young British driver is one of the main pearls of the Mercedes junior program and although he is currently defending the Williams colors, he could become the companion of Hamilton next year, if the team finally decides not to renew Valtteri Bottas, whose contract expires at the end of this year.

With Lewis already renewed, the decision made by Brackley could lead to a move by Red Bull. And is that yes Russell does not sign for Mercedes and is free, Red Bull could bid for him. This was recognized by the team advisor, Helmut Marko, in an interview with the publication ‘Motorsport-total’ that will be published in full next Wednesday. “Russell is worthy of consideration with the performances he is now showing at Williams,” said the former Austrian driver who considered that, “if Mercedes let him go, it would be such a big misstep that I honestly can’t imagine it.”

Still, when asked if they would make an offer to Russell if not renewed with Mercedes, the answer was clear: “If I am properly informed, then that is not relevant.” It seems obvious that the British are not going to let one of their promising youngsters escape so easily, who has already commented on several occasions that he wants to continue in the team.

In fact, according to the former Formula One driver and current ‘Sky Sports’ commentator, Martin Brundle, George Russell could be announced as the next Mercedes driver at the British Grand Prix.

As a driver for the Mercedes youth program, Russell he has been proclaimed champion of GP3 and Formula 2, before making the leap to Formula One where he continues to generate good sensations at the wheel of the Williams. He has even been on the verge of hunting the first point this season – at the Austrian grand prix – but Fernando Alonso he snatched the job from her on the last breath. What he has achieved is getting through Q3 for the first time in several years for the team.