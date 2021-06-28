Helm bentley gt3 fanatec. to drive for real, and for lies too

Fanatec, renowned German manufacturer of kits for racing simulators, presented a new steering wheel manufactured in collaboration with Bentley. The latest gadget offers all the details of a real rudder, but also works like one, as it will be the steering wheel that the pilot Rhys Millen will use in the famous Pikes Peak test to direct the Bentley Continental GT3.

This Fanatec rudder from the Podium series is an emulation of the real part used in the Continental GT3. With a much more attractive design, the new steering wheel sports a 3.4-inch central led screen, in which the information and telemetry of the vehicle can be reviewed.

The display is embedded in a forged carbon bezel, which in turn is mounted on a 12.2-inch (310mm) piece of magnesium alloy, with a 5mm thick carbon fiber faceplate and lined grips. in Alcantara. The bezel incorporates four aluminum dials And on the outside are two 7-way FunkySwitch directional sticks with encoder functionality, two aluminum thumb wheels with optical encoders, and a magnetic gear stick system and dual analog clutch paddles.

The most interesting point of this gadget is that it can be attached to any base compatible with the QR2 splice, homologated by the FIA, allowing its use in a real car.

Fanatec also includes a four-pound hard carry case for the tiller, and adds a stand that allows it to be displayed as a collector’s item on a shelf, desk, or wall. You can even connect to a USB power source and the LCD screen will turn into a stunning Bentley watch.

