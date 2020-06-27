Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Although Techland is working on a new installment of Dying Light, which was expected to arrive in the middle of this year, the developer continues to support the original title. At the beginning of the year, it had been anticipated that a new infernal DLC would arrive in the summer based on a forgotten project of the study. Well, it is already summer and we did not have to wait long for the revelation, because the details of Hellraid along with a presentation video.

In case you don’t know, Hellraid is a game Techland was working on after launching its hit Dead Island. The project was revealed in 2013, but the developer put it on hiatus to focus on Dying Light development. Unfortunately, Hellraid never came to light.

Well, the DLC Hellraid It promises a completely new game mode based, as its name reveals, on « the first-person fantasy action-game Hellraid, which was never released, » according to the official DLC description.

In case you missed it: At the beginning of the year, rumors emerged that Microsoft would buy Techland.

Hellraid will include new game mechanics, weapons and enemies

This content will bring to the game an arcade machine that appeared in a basement after a strange blackout. People believed that it was a common arcade machine, but it turned out to be a portal to the next world, where you will visit a fortress filled with demonic creatures carrying medieval gear that had never been seen in the series before.

The best thing is that in this place the player will also be able to find weapons that he can use in the world of the living, but before he will have to get them in dungeons full of demons, either alone or cooperatively, with up to 3 other people. You should know that the strength and number of evil creatures will be proportional to that of the players.

The DLC will arrive on July 23 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC and you can get it in exchange for $ 10 USD. If you can no longer wait to play it, then you will be interested to know that a demo is already available, but only on PC (Steam) for all those who have already pre-ordered the downloadable package. If you plan to set it aside to take advantage of the demo, we tell you that you should do it soon, since the demo will be available only this weekend, until Monday, June 29.

We leave you with the advance.

What did you think of this DLC? Are you interested in the premise? Did you expect Techland to somehow reference your never-published project? Do you think that one day the game Hellraid will see the light? Tell us in the comments.

Despite the fact that Dying Light 2 was delayed, the delay is not expected to be as long, as it is already in the last section of the development process. Days ago we told you that a member of the game’s narrative team would no longer be part of the project.

Dying Light debuted over 5 years ago and is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

