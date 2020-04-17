The Kings of Spain have joined a congratulation on Instagram from members of the various European royal houses to the queenDaisy flowerfrom Denmark on the occasion of his 80th birthday yesterday.

In the congratulation the images and interventions of Don are happeningPhilipand doñaLetiziaand of representatives of the monarchies of Norway, Holland, Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Don Felipe, in English, greets the Danish queen with a “Hello, Aunt Margarita”, comments that they add to this surprise by not being able to be with her for her 80th birthday and refers to the moment that she is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A pandemic that says it is affecting the whole world and especially Europe and expresses its sadness at it, although it hopes that the Danish sovereign can celebrate this day happily with her family.

Doña Letizia, also in English, transfers Queen Margarita who is sure that they will be able to be together soon and sends all her love to both her and the rest of her family. In the greeting you can see an image of the kings of Belgium, although they do not intervene, but they do, in addition to Don Felipe and Doña Letizia, the Grand Dukes of Luxembourg, the Kings of Holland and those of Norway, as well as the Crown Prince , Haakon, and his wife, Mette-Marit. On the part of the Swedish royal house do the kings, the heir to the throne, Princess Victoria, along with her husband and children, and Prince Carlos Felipe.

From balconies, parks, patios or the living room of her house, keeping social distance and avoiding crowds, thousands of Danes sang to Margarita II, in a popular initiative spread by social networks that sought to compensate for the suspension of a wide program of events officers for the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Queen Letizia has held a videoconference with representatives of the Spanish State Network of Mental Health Women in which she has been informed of the double stigma and the risks that these people are suffering during confinement due to the state of alarm.

.