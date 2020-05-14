MORELIA, Mich., May 13, 2020.- Next Saturday, May 16, at 9:00 p.m., the indie group Hello Seahorse! perform an online concert; “It is an experiment we are doing to promote our album Estimulante,” Fernando Burgos, a member of this band, told Quadratín.

Known only as Burgos, the person in charge of the Hello Seahorse synthesizers explained that they are going to play the entire entire album; “The dynamic is very easy: it is to enter helloseahorse.com and buy your ticket, something like a wave per pay view and it costs 100 pesos,” explained the musician.

It will be a live concert from Mexico City, with the support of Surface, a Mexican production company. They are already preparing this show, which will be very special, “because I think we will not do this again, neither live nor online, it is a unique show,” said Burgos. This concert will last between 50 minutes and an hour.

The cost of 100 pesos in a ticket is very cheap for a concert and is easy to buy, he said. This will be an experiment; “A week ago we did a free concert through Faraway and now with the virus and all this, we decided to launch this digital concert,” he said. They are inviting people to join the project and buy the ticket, so that on Saturday they can be and be part of this event.

The album is called Estimulante and it came out in 2020. The single they are handling now is Sublime, a song that already has its video, explained the musician. The video can already be seen on social networks and is a collaboration with Santiago Arau, a Mexican photographer who works a lot in aerial photography, Burgos said.

“We are taking good care of ourselves,” said the musician regarding the pandemic caused by Covid 19. He assured that they only see each other for rehearsal and that the study of their homes is very close to them. “We are only living with the hellos, we are avoiding more people so there is no risk of contagion and neither expose the staff and anyone else, “he concluded.