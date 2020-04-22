Rafael Nadal also agrees with Roger Federer on his idea of ​​unifying the ATP and WTA circuits, as the Swiss suggested this morning to solve problems, although the Spanish qualifies that “It would also be great to get out of this world crisis”.

04/22/2020

Act at 19:26

CEST

EFE

In a message on social networks, Nadal says: “Hello @rogerfederer As you know from our talks, I completely agree how it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of male and female tennis in a single organization “.

The good relationship between Nadal and Federer was once again demonstrated in the direct that both starred on Monday. Also in the agreement of both with the Serbian Novak Djokovic about ehe fund for the lowest ranking tennis players that tennis organizations have agreed to implement and that could be around the six million euros.

Before, the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruzaromanian Simona halep, the Switzerland Belinda Bencic and the Australian Nick Kyrgiosthey showed your support at Federer’s initiative.

More significant was the message of the American Billie Jean King, one of the founders and president of the WTA. The legendary veteran former player, former captain of the American Federation Cup team with 39 Grand Slam titles, including singles, doubles and mixed, said: “I agree, and I’ve been saying it since the early ’70s. One voice, women and men togetherit has been a long time my vision of tennis “King said.

“The WTA alone was always Plan B. I’m glad we are on the same page. Let’s make it happen”.

.