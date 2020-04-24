If you experienced the launch of No Man’s Sky, as well as the updates it has received so far, you will know that the development history of this indie title is very interesting. At first it debuted in a very bumpy way, but over time it managed to win the love of the fans with free and substantial updates. Apparently, the title is still not what Hello Games imagines, so he recently announced that he will continue to work on much more content for the game.

In a new message on her website, the developer in charge of the title informed fans that the team is still working on the game, only remotely due to the pandemic.

In case you missed it: Living ships were added in a recent update to No Man’s Sky.

Hello Games also took the opportunity to remember how the history of No Man’s Sky has developed since its launch in 2016, which was followed by many updates that have added various content to date, which today number more than 10. According to Hello Games, the release rate of this content increased from SynthesisWell, after it, in almost 5 months, around 1 new update has been released every month.

Post-release history of No Man’s Sky

New horizons still await No Man’s Sky

The best thing for fans of this space exploration game is that there is still a long way to go and that the world of No Man’s Sky will continue to expand, since the developer mentioned that “it is working on many ambitious additions” and that “it has much more planned for 2020 ”, for which she is very excited.

Finally, Hello Games talked about some features that are already available in the game, such as the new Exosuit Backpack collectible and the toxic plants Blistering Mushroom, Watchful Protrusion and Tentacle Spire, which are already available in the Quicksilver Bot store.

What do you think of Hello Games’ work? Are you happy with the support it has given No Man’s Sky? What would you like me to add to the title? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that No Man’s Sky is not the only project that Hello Games is working on. We recently learned more about The Last Ember, the puzzle title that is in development by this studio and that will be released within the next few months.

No Man’s Sky debuted on PlayStation 4, but it is now also available on Xbox One and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

