Hello and goodbye: Twitter deletes its fleets

The social network throws in the towel in the competition against Instagram and TikTok: Twitter will close Fleets.

Through a statement, it said that it will close its publications function as of August 3, since the product failed to gain ground among users.

The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets. for its users around the world and just a month after it started testing in-function advertising.

📣 Starting today, Fleets will be rolling out globally for everybody on Twitter! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/s7qxipVpVo – Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) November 17, 2020

Twitter will shut down Fleets

Ilya BrownTwitter’s VP of Product said the company created Fleets “without pressure.”

“We expected that Fleets will help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, since we introduced the fleets to the world, we have not seen an increase in the number of new users joining the conversation, “he said.

Brown said they will use their learnings from Fleets to focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what’s going on in their world.

An ephemeral solution

Fleets was a tool that sought to get Twitter users to publish tweets that only stay for 24 hours.

According to the Twitter executive, most of the users who took advantage of the tool were those who were already active in their accounts or media.

They realized that not only shared text contentInstead, it became a multimedia outlet channel.

In other words, people enjoyed posting videos and photos in content that could have an ephemeral retweet.

However, few users took advantage of this space, which led to the decision to disappear the Twitter Fleets.

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we’re the team behind Spaces –– a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

Twitter analyzes options

The Vice President of Product of Twitter acknowledged that there are users who enjoyed Fleets and the multimedia tools that it offered.

For this reason, he announced that they are analyzing the possibilities of create new options to cover the needs of use of this sector of users.

“We will focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what is happening in their world.”

On this point, the executive added that they also analyze why many of their users who are part of the platform decide not to interact nor share content.

Twitter clarified that it will keep the timeline at the top of the platform where the Spaces, when users are presenting live conversations.