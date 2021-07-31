Hello again. Trailer for season 2 of ‘L: Generation Q’

Showtime presents the official trailer for the second season of ‘L: Generation Q’, the sequel to the legendary Showtime series that continues the story of its three original leads – Bette (Jennifer Beals), Shane (Kate Moennig) and Alice (Leisha Hailey) – ten years later.

Bette, Alice and Shane return with a group of new characters that navigate between love, heartbreak, sex, contradictions and success in the heart of the city of Los Angeles today.

Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dune and Vanessa Williams join the cast of this second season in which Marja-Lewis Ryan replaces Ilene Chaiken, creator of the original series and showrunner of its first season, as showrunner.

This second season will be released in the United States on Friday, August 6, while in Spain it will be released (in dual) on Sunday, August 15 by Movistar +.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section Movie trailers and videos of the web.