Hellas Verona welcomes Fiorentina to its fiefdom

The Fiore visit this Tuesday to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to measure yourself with Verona in his thirty-second round of Serie A, which will start at 20:45.

The Hellas verona He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-second day after suffering a defeat against the Sampdoria in the previous match by a score of 3-1. In addition, the locals have won 11 of the 31 games played to date with a figure of 39 goals in favor and 38 against.

For its part, the Fiorentina could not cope with the Sassuolo in his last match (3-1), so he comes to the game with the need to regain victory in the field of Hellas verona. To date, of the 31 games the team has played in Serie A, it has won seven of them and adds a figure of 52 goals conceded compared to 39 in favor.

As a local, the Hellas verona has won six times, been defeated six times and has drawn three times in 15 games played so far, indicating that the Fiorentina he may have the chance to achieve a positive result in this match. In the role of visitor, the Fiorentina He has a balance of two wins, nine losses and four draws in 15 games he has played so far, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Hellas verona to get more points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and the balance is six defeats and a draw in favor of Hellas verona. The last time both teams played in the competition was in December 2020 and the result was a draw (1-1).

Analyzing the classification table of Serie A we can see that the Hellas verona they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 11 points. The locals, before this game, are in ninth place with 41 points in the standings. For their part, the visitors have 30 points and occupy the sixteenth position in the tournament.