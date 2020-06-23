Source: Twitter @sscnapoliES

The Marc Antonio Bentegodi Stadium will open its doors this Tuesday, June 23 for the meeting Hellas Verona vs Napoli as part of the matchday 27 of the Serie A of Italy. Here you can continue Live the details of the party.

Click on STORY to continue Live Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Key game for both teams, since both Hellas Verona As the Napoli they are fully involved in the fight to keep jobs Europa League.

Chucky lozano the match will start again on the bench and it is unlikely that he can have activity due to the recent problems he has had with Gennaro Gattuso.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli: What time and where to see live

Mexico: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

United States: 10:30 a.m. PT, 1:30 p.m. ET