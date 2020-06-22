We will have a good match this Tuesday, June 22 on day 27 of the Serie A 2019-2020when the Hellas Verona seek to take advantage of his localia trying to surprise the brand new Cup champion, the Napoli, who will go out to impose his hierarchy on his visit to the Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Time and Canal Hellas Verona vs Napoli

Campus: Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona, Italy

Hour: 7:30 pm from Italy and Spain. 12:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 2:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli LIVE

The box of Hellas Verona had a great return to activity last Saturday when they received Cagliari, managing to break them 2-1 with a double of Samuel Di Carmine, despite playing with 10 from the 35th minute for the expulsion of Fabio Borini.

The Gialloblù He has had a great campaign dreaming of European competitions, given that in 26 days they have added 10 wins, 8 draws and have been beaten 8 times.

For his part, the Napoli He comes to this game very motivated, since just last Wednesday he managed to proclaim himself champion of the Italian Cup by surprising Juventus from the penalty spot. Chucky lozano had no activity.

Gli Azzurri He had been doing an irregular role in Serie A where they are in sixth place after they had 11 wins, 6 draws on 26 dates and have lost 9 times.

As he Hellas Verona As the Napoli they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step towards European competitions which is their objective; in the general table Gialloblu seventh with 38 points, while Gli Azzurri 6th gear with 39 units in the A series. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Hellas Verona vs Napoli.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Round 27 Serie A 2019-2020