Hellas Verona and Bologna split the points after their 2-2 draw

05/17/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

The match held this Monday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium and who faced the Verona and to Bologna concluded with a tie to two between both contenders. The Hellas verona arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against Crotone. On the visitors’ side, the Bologna lost by a result of 0-2 in the previous duel against the Genoa. After the result obtained, the mastiff team is tenth after the end of the duel, while the Bologna is eleventh.

The game started in a favorable way for the Mastiff team, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Davide faraoni just a few minutes after the opening whistle, in minute 2. However, the Bolognese team in minute 32 reacted and equalized the contest thanks to a goal from Lorenzo De Silvestri, ending the first part with the result of 1-1.

The second half of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the Hellas verona, because he took the opportunity to cross the net of his rival with a bit of Nikola Kalinic at 53 minutes. The visiting team put the tables with a goal from Rodrigo Sebastian Palacio in minute 82, concluding the match with the score of 2-2.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz, Kevin Lasagna, Adrien tameze Y Eddie salcedo replacing Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter, Nikola Kalinic, Daniel bessa Y Mattia Zaccagni, while the changes by the visiting team were Muse barrow, Riccardo Orsolini, Musa juwara, Antonio Raimondo Y Andrea Poli, which entered through Nicola Sansone, Mitchell dijks, Emanuel Vignato, Rodrigo Sebastian Palacio Y Jerdy schouten.

The referee showed six yellow cards, three of them to the Verona (Koray Gunter, Antonin Barak Y Nikola Kalinic) and three to Bologna (Mitchell dijks, Jerdy schouten Y Roberto Soriano).

After finishing the match with this tie, the Bologna he ranked eleventh in the table with 41 points. For his part, Hellas verona With this point achieved, he reached tenth place with 44 points after the game.

On the next day of the competition the Hellas verona will play against him Naples away from home, while the Bologna will face in his stadium against Juventus.

Data sheetHellas Verona:Ivor Pandur, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Gunter (Pawel Dawidowicz, min.74), Federico Dimarco, Davide Faraoni, Ivan Ilic, Daniel Bessa (Adrien Tameze, min.86), Darko Lazovic, Nikola Kalinic (Kevin Lasagna, min.75) , Mattia Zaccagni (Eddie Salcedo, min.86) and Antonin Barak (Miguel Veloso, min.51)Bologna:Federico Ravaglia, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Adama Soumaoro, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mitchell Dijks (Riccardo Orsolini, min.74), Andreas Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten (Andrea Poli, min.90), Emanuel Vignato (Musa Juwara, min.90) ), Nicola Sansone (Musa Barrow, min.62) and Rodrigo Sebastián Palacio (Antonio Raimondo, min.90)Stadium:Marcantonio Bentegodi StadiumGoals:Davide Faraoni (1-0, min. 2), Lorenzo De Silvestri (1-1, min. 32), Nikola Kalinic (2-1, min. 53) and Rodrigo Sebastián Palacio (2-2, min. 82)