Nintendo Switch is being the salvation of many during this quarantine. The great variety of titles that continue to come to the Nintendo hybrid console make us keep our minds distracted in these difficult times, where all distractions are highly appreciated. From NextN, we do everything possible to continue keeping the news at your disposal and, in addition, we continue to analyze the most diverse titles that come to the console. Hell warders It is one of these titles that our friends from Meridiem Games, but Developed by AntiGravity Studios. It is a port of a game that has already reached other consoles, but that, once again, has the extra attraction of having the possibility of playing it wherever we want thanks to the unique possibilities of Nintendo Switch. Are you prepared to protect tooth and nail the link across more than twenty different scenarios?

Hell has broken loose

Hell Warders story is simple, but it has a pretext that helps to spin the gameplay and mechanics of the title. Broadly speaking, we can summarize it like this: A door has been opened to hell and from there, thousands of hordes of demons invade the earth. In addition, they have kidnapped a princess that we must rescue, since we are part of the Hell Warders, the last hope to stop the demonic threat.

As you can see, they give us the necessary and fair elements to understand who are the bad guys, who are the good guys, contextualize the conflict and give us a goal. So, Hell Warders, with hardly any dialogue or film scenes, us is presenting the story throughout different locations, equivalent to the “worlds” of other games. Each of these locations, in turn, is divided into five different scenarios, what makes “levels”. Now when we talk about in-depth gameplay, that’s when it gets complicated.

The best defense is a good offense

In each phase, or level, we have a link that we must protect from the hordes of enemies that appear. Each level has different waves of enemies. The gameplay separates in two; between each wave we have a series of resources that allow us to place different units along the map, ranging from simple soldiers to magicians. Each unit has specific characteristics and works better against enemies or others but, obviously, the most powerful and versatile, consume more resources. Besides, we have a limit of units in each level, so we must think calmly where to position each one, their attack range, if to reinforce it or not (it also consumes resources) and if it is better to have many weaker units or few and more powerful, especially at the beginning of the level, where we have the fewest resources.

The other part of the gameplay is the combat itself. PWe can choose between 3 different heroes and each one specializes in a type of combat, with specific and unique abilities, which directly affect our style of play. On the one hand we have a gentleman, armed with his sword and shield, which focuses on melee attack quickly, but not doing much damage. We have a gunman, focused on ranged attacks, who attacks very fast, but is quite weak and with a warrior with a big mace, that resists blows quite well and does a lot of damage, but is slow. At this point in the game, We handle our character freely around the stage, being able to attack enemies and protect some of our units (That we can go back to position or reinforce at any time, but take longer to appear during this part of the gameplay). The level ends when we defeat the last enemy of the last wave. Based on our performance, we get a better or worse rating, than translates to unlockables that improve the characteristics of our character, as well as new units and what is more important: in exchange currency to improve our attributes and those of the units.

Hell Warders: Ambitious, but not much

The strategic factor, the depth of your character’s improvement system and the units we have, the replayability it offers when you want to get the best score to get all the improvements and all the good that we can attribute to the game, denotes the great ambition that there was on the part of the developers when planning the title. However, Hell Warders is a title that becomes easily repetitive, its graphic section is quite poor for the very small stages that you have and the music is quite flat and not very memorable. Also it’s a short game, since overcoming it should not take us more than 6 hours being generoustheir variety of enemies is acceptable (although we soon tire of always seeing the same demons) and we must recognize that the confrontations against the bosses are quite interesting, but, removing that, no matter how hard we try to take stock, leaves us feeling that it is a game that needs to be polished a little more. Without going any further, something as basic as the animations of the characters, they are also somewhat rough and slightly polished.

In summary, Hell Warders is an entertaining gameThat is undeniable, but it reveals certain glimpses of how great it could have been, and that is precisely what leaves us with a bad taste in the mouth. We are facing a game with a lot of wasted potential and that ends up giving little to talk about. It has an online multiplayer mode that is interesting, especially in difficult mode, where it is normal to need more help than artificial intelligence offers us. But there are things that we should not overlook in this version, such as the numerous translation errors or the unnecessarily long loading times of the game. If you are interested in this type of games known as «tower defense», it is possible that Hell Warders will give you a couple of pleasant surprises, but the truth is that it is more likely that the other surprises it gives you are not so pleasant.

We have analyzed Hell Warders thanks to a digital code provided by Meridiem Games. Version analyzed: 1.0.3

Much wasted potential

Hell Warders has all the ingredients to be a very interesting game, but none of them explodes. With a little twist to the “tower defense”, with more RPG elements such as the choice of character based on a role and the improvement of it (as well as our units), graphic and musical poverty, as well as repetitive that the gameplay is done, they darken these good ideas, like the boss fights, the best of the game without a doubt. For its little, we are facing a port, so many errors such as those of translation could have been perfectly corrected.

PROS

Character Enhancement Depth

Boss battles

CONS

Unintelligent enemies

Poor animations

Numerous bugs and errors not corrected despite being a port

