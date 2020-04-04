At least 19 people have died this Friday in a shootout between alleged criminals from the criminal group La Línea, the armed wing of the Juarez cartel, and Gente Nueva, from Sinaloa Cartel, at Madera municipality, Chihuahua.

According to the Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office, the confrontation occurred yesterday at 6:35 p.m. in the gap that leads from Las Varas to Largo Maderal.

Once the corporations arrived at the place known as Chuchuichupa, They located the lifeless bodies of 18 civilians, and secured 18 long firearms, two vehicles, and two grenades.

In the bloody scene, two injured men were found, who were transferred to the city of Cuauhtémoc for medical attention; however, one of them died and the other remains in custody to be placed at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, as he was carrying weapons.

So far, the search for armed men continues in the vicinity of the scene, while experts from the FGE process the scene of the events in search of evidence.