Heliovaara and Glasspool will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 03:15 CEST

The Finnish tennis player Harri heliovaara, number 83 of the ATP and the British Lloyd Glasspool, number 99 of the ATP won in one hour and fifty-five minutes by 5-7, 6-3 and 6-4 to the dutch Jean-Julien Rojer Y Wesley koolhof, number 27 of the ATP and, number 14 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players get the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair managed to break serve on one occasion, while the winners, for their part, did it twice. Likewise, Heliovaara and Glasspool had a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, 4 double faults and managed to win 74% of the service points, while their opponents had a 67% first serve and no double faults, managing to win the 71% of service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will play against the winners of the match that will face Roman jebavy Y Jiri vesely against Aidan mchugh Y Alastair Gray.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 64 couples are seen faces. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 28 to July 11 in London.