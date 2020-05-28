BRASÍLIA – The chief minister of the Institutional Security Office, general Augusto Heleno, said on Thursday, 28, that no one in the government is thinking of a “military intervention” and that a democratic rupture in the country “does not solve anything”. “There was no such thought (of intervention) on the part of the president or the ministers,” he said in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro. Asked about requests for intervention in pro-government demonstrations, Heleno defended that the acts are “free, spontaneous and allowed”.

The minister said that his “note to the Brazilian nation” released last week, in which he cited “unpredictable consequences for national stability” in case of seizure of Bolsonaro’s cell phone, requested by opposition parties, was “generic” and “neutral” , and not a message to Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The Dean of the Court requested an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office on the request.

“It was a completely neutral note putting the problem in itself without naming names,” said Heleno. “I didn’t talk about the Armed Forces, I didn’t talk about military intervention,” he said.

According to Heleno, if he remained “silent” about the possibility of apprehension, he would indicate that he was agreeing with the possibility of collecting the president’s cell phone. “There is no justification for the country’s highest authority to have his cell phone seized in exchange for things that do not have the slightest symptom of crime,” he said.

The minister also asked for “balance, harmony and common sense” in the relationship between public authorities. “We will maintain the balance between the Powers, limit the decisions and the powers of the respective Powers. That is what is being claimed”.

