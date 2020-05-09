During the PSL convention that launched Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for the presidency in July 2018, the GSI minister criticized a group of parties that are receiving government positions in exchange for support

The Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, mocked Centrão, the newest ally of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, at a PSL national convention on July 22, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro. When parodying a samba that was successful in Bezerra da Silva’s voice, Heleno sang: “If you scream get a centão, there won’t be a brother of mine”, replacing the word “thief”, from the original lyrics, with the name given to the party block.

In his speech at the event, in which Bolsonaro’s candidacy for the presidency was launched, Heleno stated that the group of parties is the “materialization of impunity”. “He is going to present a government program, as always, full of lies. There is no point in making a program with wonderful phrases, great promises that will not keep. It is a lie,” he said. According to him, the first act of the stamped president of Centrão will be a “broad and unrestricted amnesty”, “a pardon” to all those involved in Operation Car Wash.

Formed by parties like Republicans, Progressives and Solidarity, the informal bloc is the government’s newest ally, which has suffered several political defeats in Congress. Since last Wednesday, the government has distributed positions to Centrão in exchange for votes, in a policy known as “take it, give it here”, widely criticized by Bolsonaro in the election campaign.

