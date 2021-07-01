Helena Police drops a recently recovered Picasso

The painting ‘Head of a woman’ by the Malaga painter Pablo Picasso together with another by the Dutch artist Piet Mondrian. (Photo: Xinhua News Agency via .)

The Greek Police has been the protagonist in the presentation of the Picasso painting stolen more than nine years ago. The work, which is titled Head of a Woman, was recovered this Monday, as announced by the Hellenic Ministry of Culture.

During the event, the agents placed both the Picasso painting and another by the Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, also recently found, on a ledge so that both could be photographed and observed by those present in the room. However, according to Cadena Ser, one of them – the Picasso of 1939 – has slipped and fell to the ground.

A thief out of “passion for art”

The Greek security forces arrested a 49-year-old man as the author of the thefts of the pieces of art due to the time and difficulty of selling such a valuable painting on the black market.

As . has learned, the man, at the request of the police, has stated that “he did not want to sell the painting. I did it out of passion for art ”. In addition, he has assured that the only reason he stole from one of the main museums in Athens was to own a great work of art.

The theory was supported by the Greek police, since a few months ago they revealed that, after years of investigation, Cabeza de Mujer was conspicuous by its absence on the black market, which could indicate that it was still in the country.

They also highlighted the great difficulty of transporting abroad or being able to sell such a sought-after work, by a highly known and recognizable author.

The man has also acknowledged that he did not plan to steal a specific painting, but took the works that were closest to him at the moment of truth: a Picasso, Piet Mondrian and a drawing by the painter …

