Helen Mirren connects with Jimmy Fallon from the bathtub

We have been doing virtual interviews for too long and the truth is that we miss and appreciate when a star leaves the connection behind from his sofa and appears on a show. Always, or almost, usually gives better content to be live on a set than to connect through a screen. Of course, the exceptions are welcome as long as they are like Helen Mirren, who decided to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon from her bathtub.

Yes, the English actress is one of the protagonists of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ and, as such, is in full promotion of the program. But it is one thing that there are already many vaccinated and another to move from the United Kingdom to New York again. The star saved it without disappointing the public by surprising from the bathtub in the program last Thursday. The reason, beyond not traveling, was simple. Mirren decided to make the connection from “her favorite place in the world”, her bathtub in a relaxing bubble bath. Of course, for many of us relaxation has little to do with connecting live with one of the most followed programs in the world.

‘Fast & furios 9’ has already been released in the United Kingdom, it will arrive in the United States on June 25 and in Spain we will have to wait until July 2. A fractioned world premiere that seems from another era but that rejoices, in any case, some exhibitors who continue to try to cope with the absence of large blockbusters in theaters.

Mirren plays Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard Shaw (Jason Stathan) and joined the franchise in 2017. Now she returns in the ninth installment with more screen time and, let’s not forget, a Nathalie Emmanuel who has asked for a spin- off or reboot only of women in which she would also have an important role.

Mirren assured that she had finally managed to let her drive herself after “begging” a lot:

I complained and whimpered enough that they finally let me drive.

It was not very different from his strategy to achieve the role, for which he had to convince Vin Diesel, master and lord of the franchise:

I was shameless. I begged, I whimpered, I groaned, I cried a little, did all the tricks I could. And he very, very kindly agreed.

But the anecdote of the interview did not have to do with the cinema but with a black bear that interrupted the quarantine in Nevada of Helen Mirren. However, their dangerous meeting ended with the authority that characterizes the actress. He chased him away simply by telling him to go away and calling him “naughty bear.”

I’ve seen that bear ever since, and every time I see it, I say, “Naughty bear! Go away!” And he goes.

