Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera on the set of Shazam 2

A few hours ago, director David F. Sandberg shared an official image of the filming set of “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” anticipating more leaks from the set. However, what could not be avoided are the images that now arrive that offer the first look at actress Helen Mirren portrayed as the villain Hespera. This matter comes from filming this Monday in Atlanta.

Hespera will be one of Atlas’s daughters, and not much is known about her, but she would be a villain, along with her sister Kalypso played by Lucy Liu. Likewise, the younger sister would be in the middle, played by Rachel Zegler and whom we also saw on the set a week ago. Hespera wears a very Greek-style outfit here, with an interesting crown with horns, along with Zachary Levi characterized as Shazam, with the new costume that he will have in this film.

At the moment there is not much context, not even if it is the first interaction between both characters.

(news in writing)

Via information | Justjared