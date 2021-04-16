Helen McCrory, Peaky Blinders actress, dies

Getty Images Actress Helen McCrory dies after a long battle with cancer.

The English actress Helen McCrory died at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer. She is especially mourned by Peaky Blinders fans. She played “Aunt Polly” on the popular BBC series. The news was confirmed by her husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis.

“Heartbroken announcement that after a heroic battle against cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has peacefully died at home surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” confirmed Lewis through a Twitter message after which he received the support and condolences of his followers.

Actress Helen Mccrory passed away after a long battle with cancer. Known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter and Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. pic.twitter.com/oWCiS2c8ms – Bastardos Del Cine (@bastardoscine) April 16, 2021

“He died as he lived. Without fear. God, we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. It glowed so brilliantly. Go now, Little One, on the air and thank you, “added the husband of McCrory, starring actor of the series Billons and Homeland.

I can’t do the Helen McCrory thing, I discovered her in Peaky Blinders and fell in love with her performance as Polly Gray, she became my favorite character and I was more than ready to see more of her in upcoming projects, it’s a great loss to the world and the industry. pic.twitter.com/xsQnHfgHMf – Valentino. (@ 80sStarboy) April 16, 2021

Among the hundreds of messages that appeared in the last hours on social networks is the one published by the official Twitter account of the Peaky Blinders series.

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up – Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

“All our love and thoughts go out to Helen’s family. Rest in peace, “wrote the official account of the Peaky Blinders series.

“Tia Polly”, an unforgettable person from Peaky Blinders

Helen McCrory played Polly Gray on the popular series Peaky Blinders. His character remained in the memory of lovers of the strip produced by the BBC.

With a tough character, willing to do anything to preserve the honor and business of the Shelby family, “Aunt Polly” is capable of getting involved in any type of criminal activity. She is a head of the family in manufacturing and industrial England at the beginning of the 20th century.

Wands to heaven for Helen McCrory, always with us for saving Harry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B5Zc56LiAD – TNT ™ Latin America (@TNTLA) April 16, 2021

She had been married to actor Damian Lewis since 2007. They had two, Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13.

“The Queen”, the movie that made her famous

In 2006, Helen McCrory rose to fame for her prodigious portrayal of Cherie Blair, wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair, in the movie “The Queen.”

McCrory was nominated for the prestigious BAFTA Award for Best Actress. The film, which revolves around the death of Princess Diana of Wales and the impact her passing had on the royal family, was nominated for an Oscar for best picture.

Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy in #HarryPotter, dies at 52. Damn cancer. Wands to heaven! pic.twitter.com/0QWutjTiH3 – The Portkey ⚯͛ (@El_Traslador) April 16, 2021

After that performance in “The Queen”, Helen McCrory was summoned to work on the Harry Potter saga.

He was in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” part 1 and part 2.

In Harry Potter she played Narcissa Malfoy. He had started his film career with a small role in the 1994 film “Interview with a Vampire,” directed by Neil Jordan. There he rubbed shoulders with actors of the stature of Antonio Banderas, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Who are you backing – Gina or Polly? 😉♟️ #PeakyBlinders #TheQueensGambit 📷 @RobertViglasky pic.twitter.com/3O5GSRk8F3 – Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) November 17, 2020

James Bond was another of the sagas that enjoyed the talent of Helen McCrory. In 2012 he participated in the movie “Skyfall”.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi’s great gesture with Conmebol: What did he give them?

Follow Now Same on Instagram