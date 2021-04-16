Helen McCrory, from Harry Potter, dies at 52 – Tomatazos

The last two years have been difficult for everyone, and the world of entertainment has not been far behind. In the midst of the complications that have been generated by the current pandemic, many families have had to face the loss of their loved ones due to different causes and despite this, they hold their heads high to move forward. Without a doubt, the world of cinema has achieved that when one of its stars passes away, the screens become a way to keep them alive in some way.

This morning the death of Helen McCrory, the British actress who won the BAFTA award in 1997 in 1997, was confirmed by Streetlife, and who will no doubt be remembered for her role as Narcissa Malfoy (Draco’s mother) in the Harry Potter saga. According to Damian Lewis, her husband, the actress died after a long battle with cancer, assuring that she was never afraid and was brave in the face of the disease.

McCrory has had an important career within the cinema beyond his small participations in the Harry Potter saga, as he was also part of franchises such as James Bond as part of the cast of 007 Operation Skyfall – 93%. His filmography also includes his work with Martin Scorsese in The Invention of Hugo Cabret – 94%, where she played the wife of Georges Méliès, Jeanne d’Alcy.

The news was confirmed this morning through the following statement released by her husband:

It breaks my heart to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. He died as he lived. Without fear. God, we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She glowed so brightly. Go now, little one, in the air and thank you.

In addition to her time on the big screen, the actress has also stood out for her television roles such as in the popular Netflix series Peaky Blinders, a crime story where she shared the stage with Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle, a series in the who played Polly Gray, the matriarch of the Shelby clan, who served as the accountant and treasurer of the Birmingham criminal gang.

In 2006 he was part of the cast of La Reina – 97% alongside Oscar winner Helen Mirren, in this film she played Cherie Booth, the wife of then-Prime Minister Tony Blair. In 2010 he also acted in the political drama The Special Relationship, where he shared the scene with Michael Sheen, with whom he had already worked on several occasions. Until the mid-2010s he was present on the big stages where he stood out with productions such as Macbeth Y Pride and Prejudice.

Throughout his career Helen McCrory she was recognized with several awards for her acting work; She received the award for best actress at the London Film Critics Circle, the Critics’ Circle Theater Awards, as well as achieving special recognition as the stage actress of the year at the Glamor Awards in 2013. In 1995 she achieved a standout for her performance on Macbeth, play that earned her the title of Most Promising New Actress at the Shakespeare Globe Awards.

McCrory certainly left a great legacy.