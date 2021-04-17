Helen McCrory, actress of ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Harry Potter’ dies

Helen McCrory has died at 52 and unexpectedly, the one who was Narcissa Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga and the matriarch of ‘Peaky Blinders’. Her husband, also actor Damian Lewis, has confirmed the news in a statement: “It breaks my heart to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded of a wave of love from friends and family. “

“He died as he lived,” the writing continues, “Without fear. God, We love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She glowed very brightly. Go now, Little One, on the air, and thank you. “McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and have two children together.

McCrory was born in London in 1968 and began his career in the 90’s on stage and in 1993 in different British series. During the more than 50 years that she dedicated to the profession, she combined film, television and theater, always being a faithful defender of the London theater scene. Among his most important projects we find series such as’ Roadkill ‘with Hugh Laurie,’ Fearless’, Penny Dreadful ‘,’ Anna Karenina ‘and more recently’ Dark matter ‘, where he voiced Lord Asriel’s daemon (James McAvoy) . In the movies, in addition to playing Draco Malfoy’s evil mother in several installments of ‘Harry Potter’, participated in the ‘James Bond’ franchise with ‘Skyfall’, in ‘The Invention of Hugo’ as Mama Jeanne and in Heath Ledger’s ‘Casanova’. She was awarded a Bafta Award in 1997 for her work in ‘Streetlife’ and nominated for multiple awards for ‘Penny Dreadful’, ‘Peaky Blinder’ or ‘La Reina (The Queen)’, where she played Cherie Blair.

The goodbye of his companions

Although death has been very sudden, as soon as the news has jumped to the media many colleagues have used their social networks to pay tribute to Helen McCrory, among whom we find Elizabeth McGovern from ‘Downton Abbey’, Noel Clarke ( ‘Doctor Who’) and Jim Howick (‘Hellboy’).

“Helen McCrory was brave and brilliant. Her talent amazed me. She was a constant, bright light.”

“This is shocking and sad. Both Helen and Damien were tremendously funny on ‘Bill’. She was so generous with her time and work. I urge everyone to listen to ‘Desert Island Disks.’ What talent we’ve lost.

RIP Helen McCrory, you were the best and always lovely to me. It has been a pleasure working with you. I love you. Blessings to Damian and the family.