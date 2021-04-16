Helen McCrory, actress of “Harry Potter” and “Skyfall” dies at 52

“After a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from family and friends,” Lewis wrote on the social network Twitter.

“He died as he lived, without fear,” the actor said of McCrory, also known for her participation in the BBC series “Peaky Blinders”, a historical drama that portrays a family of gangsters from Birmingham in the 1920s.

In the last three installments of the series that adapted the JKRowling novels for film, McCrory played the character of Narcissa Malfoy.