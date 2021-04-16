Helen McCrory, actress of ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ passes away – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The British actress, Helen McCrory, recognized for her roles in the ‘Harry Potter’ films and the ‘Peaky Blinders’ series, has died of cancer at age 52, her relatives confirmed this Friday.

“I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” lamented her husband, actor Damian Lewis.

Lewis said in a statement that his wife “died as she lived: without fear.” “God loved her and knows how lucky we are to have had her in our lives,” he added.

Born in London to a Welsh mother and Scottish father, McCrory was noted for a successful theatrical and big screen career.

The actress was recognized for playing the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the productions of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga and Polly Gray in the crime drama series ‘Peaky Blinders’.