Helen McCrory, actress in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders, loses her life

Unfortunately, the renowned british actress Helen McCrory has lost her life at age 52 after a long battle with cancer, as reported by her husband, Damian Lewis, this Friday through his official Twitter account.

With an emotional and heartbreaking message, Lewis announced the misfortune and at the same time said goodbye to his beloved life partner: “I am heartbroken to announce that, after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman that is Helen McCrory she has died in peace at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family, ”she wrote.

Continuing with his writing, he mentioned that he has left this world in the same way that he always lived: “He has died as he has lived. Without fear. We love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She shone with such reason. Go now, little one, on the air, and thank you, ”wrote Damian Lewis.

We cannot imagine the terrible pain who is feeling who now is widower, we can mention that Helen was married to Damian since 2007 and they had two children, Manon, 14, and Gulliver, 13, both heartbroken over the loss of their mother.

McCrory was born on August 17, 1968 in London, United Kingdom and was a prolific actress who knew how to dazzle British and global audiences.

It should be remembered that this talented British actress was mainly known for her roles as Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” franchise, specifically in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ”and“ Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2 ”, his character was Lucius Malfoy’s wife and Draco’s mother.

It was a fundamental piece of the popular series “Peaky blinders”, Where she played the charismatic Aunt Polly Gray, the matriarch of Ireland’s mob family, in all five seasons of the hit series released in 2013.

In this way the production of “Peaky Blinders” remembered her after hearing the sad news of her loss: “Helen McCrory as Polly Gray. All of our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family at this time. Rest in peace”.

Similarly, the account of the films of the most famous magician in the world, also spoke before the sensitive situation, with an emotional message: “We are deeply saddened to hear the death of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series. She was a wonderful actress and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much. “

Consequently, the fans of both world-famous productions have pronounced very sad at such a regrettable event, and fondly remember her by posting their favorite scenes of her best characters, from their respective profiles on the different social networks under messages that affirm that they will miss her and that his impeccable talent will always be well remembered by all of them.

In addition, the British star also appeared in the “James Bond Skyfall” film, in Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” and played Cherie Booth, wife of UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, in “The Queen.”

Even, apart from his endearing roles in international cinema and on television in his country, McCrory has a long experience behind the scenes and behind the scenes, acting in more than 25 productions from 1990 to mid-2010.

We join your departure, and we hope your family can find early resignation, rest in peace, Helen McCrory.