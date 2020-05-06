Helder Barbalho decrees lockdown in ten cities in Pará

BELÉM – From Thursday (7) the capital and nine other cities in Pará will be covered by the ‘lockdown’, that is, all activities considered non-essential will be suspended. A decree was announced by Governor Helder Barbalho (MDB) early Tuesday evening (5), live, through social networks. The objective is to stop the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the State, which already counts 4,756 confirmed cases and 375 deaths.

The determinations will be valid for Belém, Ananindeua, Marituba, Benevides, Castanhal, Santa Izabel, Santa Bárbara, Breves, Vigia and Santo Antônio do Tauá. In all, it was identified that the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 is higher than the state average.

The decree only determines the movement of people who are going to any of the essential services, with the limitation of only one person per vehicle. Among the essential services is the acquisition of foodstuffs and medicines; the attendance, either of one’s own or of a person as a companion, to consultations or medical examinations in the hospital, in cases of health problems.

Commercial establishments must control the entry of people, limited to one member per family group, respecting the maximum capacity of 50% of its capacity.

If they do not comply with the decree, the establishments are subject to a warning, a daily fine of up to R $ 50 thousand for legal entities and R $ 150 for individuals, MEI, ME, and EPP.

