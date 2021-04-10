Heinz vows to meet demand for ketchup packets amid shortages



Bottles of ketchup sauce have become difficult to find on supermarket shelves.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages of products ranging from toilet paper to hand sanitizer across the United States. However, restaurants across the country are facing a shortage of ketchup packets.

The source of the problem that is turning restaurants upside down comes from the supply chain because suppliers have not been able to meet the demand for the product.

During the past year Ketchup sauce sales increased by 15% compared to 2019But with the reopening of restaurants and the increase in take-out orders, especially hamburgers, pizza and fries, it has caused the seasoning to be quickly depleted.

Now the problem is that restaurants are facing the shortage of individual ketchup packets or sachets.

During the last weeks the price of packs increased by 13%, which is why restaurant owners have chosen to deliver tomato sauce in plastic containers or envelopes.

The Heinz brand of ketchup sauce is a favorite among consumers in the United States. The brand has almost 70% of the market share in the country.

America’s Largest Ketchup Supplier promised to increase its tomato sauce production by 25%, according to a report from the NPR. The company pledged to produce more than 12 billion packages to meet the demand.

