Heinz Günthardt discusses Federer Wimbledon defeat 2021

A wave of raw emotions has been unleashed after the defeat of Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021 in front of the polish Hubert hurkacz. Days have passed since the Swiss left the Center Court receiving an emotional ovation that some interpreted as a possible farewell, and accurate and rational analyzes are gaining ground to the prevailing catastrophism during the first hours. One of those who sheds light on the causes and consequences of this defeat is Heinz Günthardt, a former top-25 Swiss player in the world and famed coach, who has led the careers of such illustrious names as Jelena Dokic, Jennifer Capriati, Ana Ivanovic and, most especially, Steffi graf, from 1992 to 1999. He is a person very close to Federer’s environment, with whom he has shared many moments and confidences, so he is an authorized voice to speak of the one in Basel, as he does in Tagesanzeiger.

“Given the preparation he had for the tournament, the quarterfinals are a good result. What I think should be clarified is that he has not raised his level especially in London compared to Roland Garros; in Paris he was already fine, but it was a losing mentality, as happened in Doha. He made it clear to everyone that he was going there to acquire sensations and that what really mattered was Wimbledon, so when he arrived in London he felt the pressure “, reveals the Swiss.

Federer was even too eager to play Wimbledon 2021 and felt the pressure

Analyzing his game, he gives an important clue to what happened against Hurkacz. “You could see how against Mannarino, in the first game, he jumped onto the court with fear of defeat. He practically did not hit a backhand ball, he dedicated himself to executing slices, he did not want to miss. In front of Hubert he had the sensation from the backhand. beginning that he could not keep up with the rhythm in long rallies, so he had to be very aggressive, he had to play all or nothing in most of his shots, I think he rushed a bit. To beat the Pole on a day with so much wind you need to make a perfect tennis, but nothing went the way Roger wanted. He got few free points with his serve, he didn’t feel comfortable and that affected his confidence and mobility. “, said a Günthardt who believes that positive things can be extracted.

“He needs to beat important rivals, it would have been key for Roger to face Medvedev, for example, to have a reference of where his tennis is. In London he has been able to verify that he has the level to continue competing, but at the same time, the way in which the game against Hurkacz ended is worrying because it gave the feeling that he did not know how to win a point. I think that only he can say if the passage through the tournament has been positive, “says the Swiss coach.

What do you think about the option of an early retirement for Roger Federer?

“My feeling is that the flame has not gone out, Roger wants to continue playing tennis and, what I saw at Wimbledon, is that he was even too keen, he wanted to do more than recommended given the time he had not played at this level. I do not know if he will continue playing in 2022 because I do not think he wants to stay at this level forever. My perception of the matter is that he is going to squeeze the next two or three months to try to put himself in the situation of fighting for the maximum, and if not, He will make a decision, “he said before giving his opinion on Roger Federer’s presence at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.” I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t play there, “he said. Heinz Günthardt.