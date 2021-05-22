Height test for Barça against ElPozo

05/21/2021 at 9:51 PM CEST

FC Barcelona faces this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. (Barça TV and Teledeporte) a test of character against ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida at the Palau Blaugrana with the minimum objective of closing in on the track advantage in the quarter-finals of the qualifying rounds.

After the unexpected defeat of Movistar Inter this Friday in the postponed duel on the track of the relegated BeSoccer UMA Antequera (2-1), the azulgrana box would have to do very badly to lose the fifth place by having eight points more than the Madrilenians with one more game. On the other hand, if he wins this Saturday, he would be fourth with 62 points and he would be only two behind the leading trio that make up Palma Futsal, Levante UD and, in that case, ElPozo.

The good news is that Two key players return to the team, such as the Brazilian Ferrao and the Colomense Adolfo after missing the last two duels. Therefore, the only casualties will be the long-term injured Sergio Lozano and Miquel Feixas.

In front, Diego Giustozzi’s team arrives after losing the Copa del Rey final against Inter and beat Cartagena in the league derby (3-2) after scoring a point in the previous two games. In the ‘charchutero’ box, the ex-Azulgranas Pol Pacheco and Leo Santana are active, as well as one of the most fit players of the tournament, the youth squad Fernando.

Plaza and Aicardo

Responsible for the important duel this Saturday, Andreu Plaza stressed the importance of adding the three points. “It is important to finish as high as possible in qualifying to have a track advantage in the title crosses and that goes through a victory against ElPozo & rdquor ;, said the Barça coach.

Andreu Plaza is focused on fighting for the league title

| FCB

“The key will be intensity and staying focused for 40 minutes. There is a lot of rivalry and we athletes like this type of game a lot. It will be decided by small details & rdquor ;, explained the man from Cádiz Aicardo, to whom the last movements leave him quite out of the team for the next season despite his commitment and his good work in important games.

Lahoz, struck down

Continuing with the restructuring of the professional sections that the new Board of Directors is carrying out, the club has communicated that it will not follow next season to Txus Lahoz, manager of futsal since 2016.

The news comes in a campaign in which the team has played three finals out of four possible, although they have lost them all. His departure complicates the options of coach Andreu Plaza to fulfill the remaining year of contract, although this point is far from confirmed.