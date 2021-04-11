Heidi Klum’s 16-year-old daughter follows in her footsteps as a model and makes the cover of a magazine

Twenty years after Heidi Klum became the first model on a Glamor magazine cover in Germany, her daughter Leni Klum has followed in their footsteps. The 16-year-old girl stars in her first solo cover coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the fashion magazine.

In an interview published on Instagram by Glamor Germany, the teenager has acknowledged that she always wanted to be a model, but until now her mother did not see fit to start her career in fashion. “I’ve wanted to do this since I was younger, and I was very upset with my mother because she wouldn’t let me“, he assured.

The young woman has started stomping in the world of fashion. Last January, Leni Klum opened Berlin Fashion Week, while starring alongside her mother in her first magazine cover in the German edition of Vogue.

“I could not dream of a better start! Thanks for being by my side, Heidi Klum,” the teenager wrote on her Instagram profile.

On this occasion, Leni Klum stars in her first solo cover that she herself has published in another post on the social network. “It is an honor to share this with my mother Heidi Klum, which was Glamor Germany’s first cover model, “he noted.

On this occasion, the German ‘top’ has not separated from her daughter in the photo session, as she has shown through social networks.

“Leni Klum, it is very fun to be your companion on the set “, the supermodel has stated on her Instagram profile, where she has shown in a video how the photographs were taken for the magazine.

Faced with the expectations and responsibility that lie ahead due to her mother’s modeling career, Leni Klum has recognized that she is “ready and excited” to follow in his footsteps to be able to measure up.

In an interview in People magazine last December, Heidi Klum confessed her daughter’s intentions to want to be a model, and assured that I was old enough to start her own career in fashion.

“I always thought that I was too young. We also always decide to keep children out of public life. But he already drives a car, he’s 16 years old, so I thought that if he can do that, he can also be a model if that’s what he wants to do, “he concludes.