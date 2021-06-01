Heidi Klum sues her dad for registering her daughter’s name as a trademark

Heidi klum He has declared war on his father again, Gunther Klum, whom he could send to prison, as he is still determined to earn money at the expense of his family.

Now, father and daughter are in a legal battle because Gunther registered the name of Heidi’s eldest daughter as a trademark in the European Union.

The problem is that Heidi’s daughter is already following in her footsteps and is beginning to gain a foothold in the world of fashion, so your grandfather’s action could lead to many business problems.

That is why the model is trying to recover the rights of her daughter and, if it is determined that the search was carried out with “malicious intent”, his father could face six months in jail or pay a fine of $ 305,000.

In his defense, Gunther has insisted that he had always been the one who dealt with matters related to trademarks within his family and, as his granddaughter is named after his own mother, he considers that the rights to the name Leni Klum should belong solely to him.

“I applied for Leni’s trademark months ago. It got its name from my mother Leni. The rights to the Leni Klum trademark are mine, ”Gunther reported to the ‘Sunday Mirror’.

Heidi was previously managed by her father until they reportedly fell out in 2019 after she married Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz.