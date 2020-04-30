In the opinion of some, the plunging neckline of her outfit was not appropriate for a woman of her age

Just like it has happened to other celebrities before her, these past few days Heidi klum He has faced a lot of criticism and ridicule for the revealing outfit he wore in the final of the ‘Making The Cut’ contest he presents.

In the opinion of some, the plunging neckline of her dress was not appropriate for a 46-year-old woman like her, and the fact that she left the straps of her push-up bra on display also failed to earn her points.

Although he did not want to refer to the comments he has been receiving in this regard, the model has closed her mouth to all her detractors demonstrating that the passage of time has not made a dent in her and, in any case, she has improved with age. The test has been offered on his Instagram account by publishing a comparison of an old photograph and a current one that are practically identical together with the title: “Time flies.”

The only difference that can be seen between the two snapshots are the small wrinkles that now form next to the eyes when smiling and that do not detract from the least attractiveness.

The general consensus among his colleagues and friends, who have reacted to his publication in the comments section, is that the years may have passed very quickly since his career began, but it is clear that they have suited him wonderfully.

