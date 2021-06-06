Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz indulge in a romantic dinner

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are in their prime; the couple is not without details and romantic moments.

Two years after being married, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz live on an eternal honeymoon in which they continually make space to enjoy each other as a couple.

Although the model and musician are usually quite dedicated to their projects, they do not stop taking time for themselves even when they are in a hurry to get home.

A few days ago they were spotted on a romantic date, for which they rented the top of a boat house that was afloat on Lake Wannsee in Berlin.

While Heidi remains one of the most representative figures of modeling in Germany and is the host of the Germany’s Next Top Model contest, Tom has achieved overwhelming success with his twin brother at Tokio Hotel.

The two decided to get married not once, but twice: the first time in California, during an intimate ceremony after announcing their engagement 10 months after their first public appearance. The second, on the yacht “Christina O” off the island of Capri.

It seems that for them, the views of the sea and the lakes have a certain background on their relationship and the calm that they want to find together, since they tend to share many moments with views of this type.

Tom has supported Heidi in her recent anger over her father, who registered the name of his granddaughter “Leni” in order to obtain royalties from her descendant’s modeling work.