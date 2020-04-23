He considers that his compatriot’s weak point has been his mistakes

Monegasque’s margin for improvement stands out, as it is still very young

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc starred in 2019 in one of the biggest rivalries between colleagues on the track. The Monegasque proved what he is capable of in his first season with Ferrari, while the German made some major mistakes. Former pilot Nick Heidfeld has analyzed the battle between the two.

Heidfeld has highlighted the main strength of the four-time champion, as well as his greatest weakness. On the other hand, it has made clear that the difference between the two was not as great as it was perceived at times.

“From my point of view, Vettel had an advantage in the race. He had some problems in qualifying at the beginning of the year, but he was able to overcome them and they were almost even. Not that Leclerc was beating him at all times,” he told Beyond. The Grid, the official podcast of Formula 1.

Heidfeld has acknowledged that the German was wrong on several occasions, such as the spin he made in Monza, where he finished in a discreet thirteenth position while his young teammate scored the first victory at Ferrari’s home since that of Fernando Alonso in 2010.

“I think the most important thing for him would have been to make fewer career mistakes. That has been his biggest weakness in the last two years. He didn’t have that much in the years he won the championship,” he said.

Anyone who was a BMW driver in the premier class believes that the Monegasque’s margin for improvement is greater than that of the German, so he intuits that Charles will have a chance of winning in the future. Despite this, it does not detract from Vettel’s good performances, such as his comeback in Germany last 2019, when he came last and finished second.

“At pure speed, I would say that Leclerc could probably improve a little more than Vettel, simply because he is young and learning a lot, but I think they are quite matched. Leclerc is a fantastic pilot. Since I arrived I have never said or thought that Vettel did not do a good job, “he said to finish.

