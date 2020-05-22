He points out that the lack of support he felt from the team was the trigger

He is surprised that McLaren has not signed the German

For Nick Heidfeld the separation of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari was not a surprise. The former German Formula 1 driver saw that association for a long time and did not fit in and believes that the four-time champion has simply realized that he will not be able to achieve his goals with Scuderia.

Heidfeld knows Vettel well from their time together at BMW a decade ago. The former Formula 1 driver, who retired from the premier class after 2011, considers logical the decision of Sebastian and Ferrari to separate their ways. Nick believes that Vettel realized that he could not and could not achieve his goals with those of Maranello.

“For me it is clear: in the end, Vettel did not have the satisfaction he wanted at Ferrari and obviously he doesn’t see that he is going to have it either, “Heidfeld said in remarks to the German magazine Auto Bild.

Heidfeld thinks that Vettel’s decision was influenced by an important factor, the hierarchy in the team. Ferrari’s support for Leclerc, Vettel felt it as a lack of confidence towards him.

“At Ferrari Vettel clearly did not have the status of number 1. For a great driver like Sebastian, this means a lack of support and confidence of the team,” added his compatriot.

“Leclerc became more and more the focus, which was demonstrated by his long renovation. With Jean Todt’s son as his representative, the political influence was also very great,” Heidfeld said.

Nick thinks that the stoppage for the covid-19 was key for Vettel to reorder his priorities. “During the stop by the covid-19, you must have noticed things you didn’t even notice while you were on the hamster wheel which is Formula 1. With his four titles, he has actually accomplished everything. He has three children, perhaps now they should be the important thing in his life, “said the German.

Many related the four-time champion to McLaren, but those from Woking finally signed Daniel Ricciardo. Heidfeld is surprised that the British team did not bet on Sebastian.

“I imagine that a team like McLaren would have liked to have signed a four-time world champion, so something must have happened for it not to happen,” he said.

Finally, Heidfeld rules out Vettel’s departure for Mercedes, at least not as Lewis Hamilton’s partner. “I don’t think Mercedes sees a combination of two alpha males as useful. What I would speak for in this option is aligning a German driver with a German team,” Heidfeld said to finish.

