Nick Heidfeld says that Kimi Räikkönen has always strived both on and off the track to meet his goals in Formula 1. The former driver denies that the Finn is someone who cares absolutely nothing, and maintains that he had never been champion of the world in case of being a “lazy idiot”.

Heidfeld and Räikkönen were teammates at Sauber in the Finnish debut season, 2001. The German explains that they had a good relationship and that they never ran into each other. Furthermore, it indicates that Kimi did not like losing at all.

“We did not get along badly, on the contrary, we had a great time. The positive thing is that he has had and has a great passion for competing and has always worked very hard both physically and on the track. You don’t get to be world champion being a lazy idiot who doesn’t give a damn. When he lost with his partner, he was angry, much less did not care, “said Heidfeld in the official podcast of Formula 1, Beyond The Grid.

Heidfeld comments that one of Räikkönen’s best weapons is undoubtedly his race pace, and it is clear that those fast and consistent laps he has made during his sports career were a large part of his key to success in the Grand Circus.

“For me, Kimi’s strong point has always been the pace of the race. He was not the best classifier, he was good, but not as much as in the race. From his beginnings in Formula Renault and when he arrived in Formula 1 he proved to be a great racing driver, he made really fast and consistent laps, and finally he took the championship, “he insisted.

Finally, Heidfeld has acknowledged not having felt rejected by McLaren when they chose Kimi – whom he had won in 2001 – to replace Mika Häkkinen in the team in 2002. The German at the time was a junior driver at McLaren, but despite To this, they opted for the new Finnish promise, something that Heidfeld did not see much less as the end of the world.

“I didn’t feel rejected by McLaren, they did well signing Kimi, because in addition to being a great pilot, he finally ended up being world champion. I was still part of McLaren’s young driver program, and I was hoping they would sign me. I did everything they asked of me and everything I could. I beat Kimi in qualifying and in the race. Of course, it was his first season, but it was also my second. ”

“At that time I didn’t feel bad, I knew I had a lot of rope left in Formula 1 and that I would have the opportunity to fight for the World Cup in the future. Finally, that opportunity never came, but when they signed Kimi and not me, I was disappointed, but I knew it was not going to be a drama, “said Heidfeld to finish.

