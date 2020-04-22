The German highlights his clean aggressiveness on the track

He considers that he could have added more titles to his record

Nick Heidfeld, a former Formula 1 driver, has acknowledged that he wants Fernando Alonso to return to the premier class to add more titles to his record. The German has praised the Asturian as a rival on the track.

Heidfeld considers that the Spanish driver is one of the best in the history of Formula 1. For this reason, he thinks that he should return to the Grand Circus in search of the third World Cup that has resisted him since 2006.

“He is the person I want to return to F1 the most. I would like to see him because he is undoubtedly one of the best. He has been world champion, but he deserved to win more titles, “he said in remarks for the official podcast of Formula 1 Beyond the Grid.

The former BMW Sauber and Lotus driver, among others, has commented – just like Esteban Ocon has done recently – that Alonso is the toughest and cleanest rival he has ever faced.

“It was fantastic to see him. He was just as extreme both inside and outside the car. There were some stories from the teams that didn’t play to his advantage. He was the driver I enjoyed the most on the track. It was very clean, but very hard”

Heidfeld recalled an incident with Alonso at the 2008 Monaco GP. The Spaniard desperately sought the podium in the rain and collided with him. The Oviedo later admitted that “it was my fault, a mistake for being so risky. There was one option among thousands to pass it on.”

“I remember once in Monaco that he hit me, but I had very cold tires and he needed to pass me and he looked for a different play. I accepted that, but on the other occasions it was always very clean“, has added.

On the other hand, Heidfeld has also had good words for Sebastian Vettel. The four-time champion debuted as a substitute for Robert Kubica at the 2007 United States GP and became the youngest driver to score a point in Formula 1. Heidfeld did not expect this of the young German.

“I underestimated Vettel. I never imagined that I would win so many World Cups. I think he did well on his debut. It didn’t beat me in qualifying and race, but it can’t be compared because it was just a race. He did it quite well, “Heidfeld said to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.