Consider that the Pole was wrong to think that BMW favored the German driver

Highlight the strength of Kubica on his return to Formula 1

Nick Heidfeld looks back and remembers his years with fellow Robert Kubica at BMW. The German highlights the Pole as the most complete teammate he has had, but he also takes the opportunity to deny that the team had the favoritism that the now Alfa Romeo driver complained about.

Between them there was a certain rivalry, a kind of media war. Kubica defended that Heidfeld, who shared nationality with the BMW team, was favored by the team. However, Nick denies it and alleges that this idea was negative for both of them.

“What I did not like about him or maybe what was not really helpful for him is that most of the time I thought that the team benefited me because it was a German team, BMW, and I was a German driver. I didn’t like it because I talked about it in the press frequently and I think it just wasn’t true, “explains Heidfeld on the official Formula 1 podcast, Beyond the grid.

Heidfeld was measured against great pilots with Kimi Räikkönen, champion of the world in 2007, or Mark Webber. Although Heidfeld does not believe that Kubica was his strongest rival in all areas, he does remember it that way globally.

“He was the teammate with whom I shared the longest team in Formula 1. I would say it was the most complete of all the companions I had. He wasn’t as fast as Kimi in the race, nor as fast as Webber in qualifying. Obviously, it is my point of view. But overall, globally, he was there, “adds Nick.

The truth is that Kubica starred in a great story of overcoming. In 2011, a rally accident distanced him from the circuits. It was Heidfeld who replaced him at Lotus Renault that season. The Pole managed to return to the Formula 1 grid and played the entire 2019 season with Williams.

“Returning after that accident – even though his performance was not what everyone would have liked, including him – is incredible not only physically, but also mentally,” says Kubica to finish.

