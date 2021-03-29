Hedera Wallet will soon be removed from the Android and iOS app stores

Compartir

Multi-environment wallets offer organization account creation and import, just as useful for tokens created with Hedera’s token service – these wallets span computers, workspaces, portable and custodial devices.

At some point prior to the open access to the Hedera mainnet on September 16, 2019, Hedera recalled that it would have to manufacture initial programming to help the environment achieve equilibrium until it was capable enough to help itself. This underlying programming incorporates open source Hedera Wallet, accessible in the iOS and Android app stores and GitHub.

As a component of the “local area testing” program, the first clients obtained bars to test the organization and used the Hedera Wallet to configure and access their records. It uses SAFT (simple fix for future tokens) to make its records of the Hedera mainnet and access / control its bar spreads. Hedera Wallet programming was publicly released, helping engineers to make their wallets or coordinate aid for bars in more abundant external wallets.

Passing the wallet obligations to the biological crypto money system ensures that bar holders have the best wallet experience. It also allows Hedera to focus on building programs and network administrations to help its burgeoning engineer in the local area.

On May 31st, Hedera will authoritatively remove Hedera Wallet from the Google Play and iOS app stores. In case you are using Hedera wallet, follow the instructions found. If you are not using Hedera Wallet, no activity is required.

Document your public / private key, mind aid expression, and registration ID. All Hedera Wallet customers must securely report their public / private key, account ID, and mental aid status to monitor their Hedera account with any wallet. Hedera does not have these accreditations and cannot reinstate them. Hedera represents anyone; you are the lone individual who approaches this data and must protect it.

[Acción requerida] Using an external wallet with your current Hedera account. Or, on the other hand, make another Hedera record and move your bars. Import your current Hedera account to an external wallet following the guidelines in ‘Alternative 1’. Or, on the other hand, create another Hedera mainnet record and move the bars of your current form following the instructions in ‘Alternative 2’. If you are a Hedera SAFT owner, you will have received an email several weeks in advance regarding your instructions. If you have questions, please connect using your SAFT email address to the authority’s SAFT email address.

Alternative 1 | Existing Hedera Account Import – Do not delete your Hedera Wallet app until you have tried to access your current Hedera mainnet account using an external wallet. You can use your current Hedera main account with any external wallet registered below called Existing Hedera Account Import. Follow the instructions within that wallet segment to find out how to import your current Hedera account. You are protected to delete the Hedera Wallet app only after you have brought your current registration to an external wallet and tested it. You can test access by strengthening your balance and, in addition, moving a lone barbell to another daily. Alternative 2 | Creating a new Hedera account: Do not delete your Hedera Wallet app until you have tried to access your main Hedera account. It should be possible by reviving the balance by sending a small fee (under a bar) to another disk. You can immediately create another Hedera mainnet account using the wallets below. You will need to move the bars from your current Hedera record to your new form. You are protected to delete the Hedera Wallet app only after you have transferred your bars to the newly created Hedera account.