Héctor Suárez: what he died of; his brother revealed the cause of his death. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

After the death of the famous Mexican actor and comedian was announced Héctor Suárez, many wondered what had been the cause of his deathTherefore, in the hope that they would respect the pain they feel at the moment, their son Héctor Suárez Gomís avoided giving details. However, his brother publicly revealed what did he die of.

It was through the Venga la Alegría program that Gustavo Suárez, brother of Héctor Suárez, revealed the reason for the artist’s death, and emphasized that he took everyone by surprise, because he was in good health.

“It was a fatigue of his body, nothing more, last night he said goodbye very well, and it woke up like that, it was what took us all of a sudden. Your body, by age and everything. God knows why he does things”

Gustavo Suárez explained that the creator of the program ¿Qué pasa? happened while sleeping, and apparently without cause, which surprised the whole family.

He even said that his brother was healthy, working, planning to do television projects in which he would participate together with him, before he lost his life.

This, despite the fact that many speculated about the reasons for his death, which was assumed, had been complications of the cancer he suffered, and some even mentioned that it may have been coronavirus. However, both were discarded.

For his part, Andrea Legarreta, during the morning program Hoy, revealed that Héctor Suárez Gomís, his close friend, revealed to him that the cause of his father’s death was respiratory arrest.

My sister, Pablo, my dad and I. ¿Quéééééééééé? Oh shit … Well, isn’t it normal to bring 45 years to your younger sister? No? Good, but what does happen in almost all families is that the father takes 73 years to his youngest daughter, right? Neither? Oooooohhh what the fuck! So how is the exemplary family “model”? I always thought that an exemplary family is one in which everyone loves, accepts, respects, helps each other, is honored, protects themselves, laughs, embraces, gets angry and then apologizes. In my family there have been lawsuits, distancing, but always, really always; the great love we have for each other has prevailed, and the person responsible for ensuring that we all know how to love and that we know how to respect the individuality of each one; He is my dad … I know that much of our life has been a little public and I know that makes many people believe that they know EVERYTHING about our private lives and no, it will never be like that. A few years ago I decided to open a large part of my private life to social networks and in them I have introduced my children, my father, my mother, my brothers and without any “shame” I have let them know my emotions, my feelings and my somewhat “different” way of thinking. Some will agree, others will not and I love reading different ways of thinking. When someone tries to play smart I confront him until he decides to walk away or block me. One of my main characteristics is to say things as they are and this will always be so. That is why, today I really want to say that I am fascinated by my family as it is and I deeply admire and love that 81-year-old warrior whom I have called for almost 52 years: Dad! Thanks daddy for this crazy family we have. I LOVE YOU! A shared post by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on May 30, 2020 at 10:46 PDT

Gustavo Suárez explained that his father will be veiled in a private ceremony only with his family, respecting current protocols for the coronavirus, and that his remains, as he himself wanted, will be deposited in his home.

